HOT SPRINGS, Va. - Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and his Republican opponent, Corey Stewart, are set to face off in their first debate on Saturday morning.

The debate is taking place at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

PBS Newshour anchor Judy Woodruff is set to moderate the 11 a.m. debate

