Why Amber Alert wasn't issued in missing 5-day-old child case

RADFORD, Va. - Andy Bosier and Samantha Cochran are being held at the New River Valley Regional.

Both face charges including child abuse and neglect.

While their 5-day-old child Tatianna, who went missing Tuesday was found safe, her aunt Katelyn Hatcher said she thought Bosier was taking Tatianna to the hospital.

“I had given him a can of formula he was going to take with Tatianna,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher said she had no idea where Bosier took the child.

The announcement was a missing endangered child alert.

The case did not rise to the level of an Amber Alert.

“The reason being is that the two parties involved in this had some sort of, and I'm not sure the exact definition, but there was a custody agreement somewhere or another,” Sgt. Rick Garletts of the Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police determined that this was a missing endangered child alert because the man who took the child was the father, Andy Bosier.

“There was some sort of custody agreement with those two where he had parental rights to be involved,” Garletts said.

While Tatianna's parents remain in jail without bail, Hatcher said the child is currently in a foster home.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.