Woman dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Amherst County home

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Amherst County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a home near Bobwhite Road after they received a call that a woman was shot.

Authorities found one woman with two gunshot wounds. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. Another woman was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The women's names will not be released until their families have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Elliot or Investigator Oliver at 434-946-9300.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.