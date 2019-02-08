WP: Second woman accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. - A second woman has come forward to accuse Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, saying she was raped in a "premeditated and aggressive" assault in 2000, according to the Washington Post.

The woman, Meredith Watson, says the alleged assault happened while they were both undergraduate students at Duke University. Watson says she was friends with Fairfax at Duke but they never had any romantic relationship, according to her lawyer.

According to her lawyer, Watson wants Fairfax to resign.

Watson, through her attorney, says she told several classmates about the alleged assault immediately after it happened. Those classmates have provided statements. According to her lawyer, Watson also shared her account via emails and Facebook messages.

Below is a statement from Watson's attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, released Friday:

“At this time, Ms. Watson is reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty and her belief that those seeking or serving in public office should be of the highest character. She has no interest in becoming a media personality or reliving the trauma that has greatly affected her life. Similarly, she is not seeking any financial damages.”

Lauren Burke, a spokeswoman for Fairfax, said, "We're calling an investigation on all of these matters." Burke said Fairfax would respond later.

Fairfax released this statement Friday:

Read the lieutenant governor’s full statement below:

“I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever. I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth. I will clear my good name and I have nothing to hide. I have passed two full field background checks by the FBI and run for office in two highly contested elections with nothing like this being raised before. It is obvious that a vicious and coordinated smear campaign is being orchestrated against me. I will not resign.”

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.