Wrong-way rover: Dog is rescued from a busy Boston tunnel during rush hour

This image from surveillance video shows a Massachusetts state trooper kneeling on the highway and trying to coax a dog to get into his cruiser after the animal run through the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston during rush hour on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Massachusetts Department of Transportation via AP)

BOSTON – A dog trotting through a busy Boston tunnel narrowly missed being hit by traffic before state police rescued the wrong-way rover.

Surveillance video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows the black-and-white pup heading toward oncoming vehicles in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Thursday morning. With cars and trucks whizzing by, it moves from the middle of the lane to a side wall.

Recommended Videos

A later video shows six state police vehicles parked in a staggered formation and a trooper beckoning to the dog, which runs away from the officer but then hops into the back seat of a cruiser.

A message was left with state police Friday seeking further information.