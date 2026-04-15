Hot dogs and steaks and bacon, oh my! Meat raffles keep a beloved Midwest tradition alive

Andrea "Mama" Avaloz holds up the package of fajita meat, beef sticks and pork chops that she won in a meat raffle April 10, 2026, at American Legion Post 150 in Waconia, Minn. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

WACONIA, Minn. – In these polarizing times, Minnesotans have found something they can agree on — the thrill of a meat raffle.

Meat raffles have been popular in pockets of the U.S. for decades, offering a fun way to raise money for charities while handing out prizes ranging from ground beef and hot dogs to chicken breasts and steaks. But while inflation has surged and meat prices have soared, Minnesota's $70 per-event prize limit hasn't changed in nearly 40 years.

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The deeply divided Minnesota Legislature hasn't been able to agree on much this year, but it's almost a sure bet to respond by upping the cap to $200. That will allow charities to offer more and bigger grill packs, and thicker, fancier steaks, while funding local youth sports teams and other causes. And it will ensure that the state’s beloved if quirky tradition of gambling for meat products will remain viable.

“This is probably the best feel-good bill that we have going on in the Legislature right now,” said Republican Rep. Jim Nash, lead House author of the meat raffle legislation.

Even with the lower prize limit, Andrea “Mama” Avaloz scored with a $2 bet. Game organizers spun a wheel and landed on her number 5, making her a winner of the American Legion Post 150 in the lakeside town of Waconia, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Minneapolis.

“So I have a little fajita meat. We are set to go!” Avaloz said as she picked up her plastic-wrapped prize. “Beef sticks! Love them!”

Moments later she realized there was a surprise hidden beneath her beef and sausages.

“Oh my God, I have pork chops!” she exclaimed. “I picked a good one! I’m so excited!”

Meat raffles originated during World War II as a response to wartime rationing in the United Kingdom. They spread to Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and eventually migrated to Minnesota, Wisconsin, western New York and a few other states.

Nash, who represents Waconia, said he expects a vote in the House next week to expand the prize cap and approval soon after in the Senate.

“It’s an opportunity for bipartisanship,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to do good things.”

The service organizations that run meat raffles and other charitable gambling in Minnesota put the proceeds back into their communities. The bars and restaurants that host them benefit from bigger crowds that buy more burgers and beer.

Joe Gifford, commander of Post 150, which was founded in 1920, said those sales mean even more money to support Legion baseball and softball teams, and to maintain veterans' monuments.

“Every dollar we raise here, after we pay our bills, actually goes right back into all those different services for community, veterans, and active duty military,” Gifford said. “And the meat raffle is a part of that. It’s one of the instruments where we actually draw crowds in on a Friday.”

In Minneapolis, meat raffles are held each Friday night in the 1029 Bar, a spot often patronized by police officers. Behind the bar there's a squad car door hanging that's riddled with bullet holes.

Roberta Rodriguez, site manager for the Northeast Minneapolis Lions Club, runs the charitable gambling operation at the bar, which like Post 150 also includes other games, like bingo and pull-tabs.

“We have a lot customers that come every week,” Rodriguez said. “So they get to know each other, they tease each other when someone wins too much.”

Ashley Burris hadn't heard of meat raffles until she moved to Minnesota from Virginia. Now she seeks out bars that offer them.

“It’s kinda my vibe,” she said during a break in the action.

Burris said she hadn't heard of the legislation — or the idea that prizes might be too small. She was focused more on the fun.

“It’s never crossed my mind — although you can never have too much rib-eye,” she said.