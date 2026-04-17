Mounted New York police officer and his horse corner suspected purse snatcher in Manhattan

This image taken from NYPD Bodycam shows an NYPD police officer on horseback chasing an alleged purse theft on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 in New York. (NYPD via AP)

NEW YORK – A suspected purse snatcher was rounded up after being chased through the streets of Manhattan by a mounted New York police officer and his horse.

The late Wednesday morning pursuit began when the victim reported the theft. The officer — whose name has not been released — and his horse quickly took up the chase that was captured on his bodycam and also by a television news crew that happened to be in the area for an unrelated story.

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The officer repeatedly screamed at the suspect to stop running, but she refused while denying she had taken the purse. The brief hoof chase went along sidewalks, under scaffolding, between parked cars and across streets before the woman was stopped by a pedestrian and then detained by the officer.

The woman was charged with larceny and providing false information. Authorities said she had been convicted of murder in the April 2000 fatal shooting of a cab driver and had served time in prison before being released. She is currently on lifetime parole.

No injuries were reported in the chase.