What's News Today for Monday, October 14, 2019

ROANOKE - Be careful if you're on the road today. Columbus Day Weekend is one of the deadliest on Virginia's roads. Last Columbus Day weekend, 13 people died and 734 were injured. More than 80 local police agencies and Virginia State Police will have more patrols. They encourage you to wear your seatbelt because in Virginia, more than half of the traffic deaths every year are because people weren't wearing a seatbelt.

Join Virginia Tech's American Indian and Indigenous community for a ceremonial event commemorating the university's first official acknowledgement of Indigenous Peoples Day from 4:00 - 5:30 PM.

The Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force meets tonight at 7 at Williams Memorial Baptist Church. The group is considering current practices to address gun violence, review alternatives that have been utilized in other communities, and make recommendations to City Council.

Salem City Council meets today. On the agenda is a closed session to talk about hiring a new city manager. Kevin Boggess left the position in January.

Honoring women in Virginia. There's a dedication today on Capitol Square in Richmond to unveil the Virginia Women's Monument. This is the nation's first monument on any state capitol grounds to honor the full range of women's achievements and contributions to a state's history. When completed, the monument's life-size seven bronze statues, along with a Wall of Honor with the names of 230 notable women and room to add more names in the future, will help tell the whole story about the diversity of accomplishments, ethnicity and thought that shaped the Commonwealth of Virginia over the past 400 years.

Signups continue this week for people who need a little help at Christmas. The Salvation Army Angel Tree applications are being accepted thru Friday at its location on Dale Avenue. There won't be any makeups if you miss the signups this week.

Radford University is bringing award-winning author, filmmaker, wildlife explorer and naturalist Paul Rosolie to campus to talk about "Conservation in a Crucial Time." He will address some of the challenges the Amazon rainforest is facing, such as logging, farming and livestock grazing, in addition to climate change and other environmental issues. One of Radford University's signature research experiences takes students and faculty to the Amazon each summer for research. The event will begin at 4 p.m. in the Center for the Sciences, room M73. It is free and open to the public.

The Garden Bros Circus returns to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham. Show times are 4:30 and 7:30 pm. Performers from more than twenty countries make up the 100 minute performance featuring the Chinese Acrobats, Daring Aerial Artists, elephants, racing camels and more.

Homecoming activities kickoff today at Virginia Tech. There's a Campfire Kickoff where you can enjoy food, and listen to musical performances from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Duck Pond amphitheater.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.