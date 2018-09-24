What's News Today for Monday, September 24, 2018

It's the grand opening for the Virginia State Police Area 49 office in Christiansburg. It's at 95 Cambria Street. They say this was needed because of the population in Montgomery and Floyd counties including the City of Radford... Virginia Tech and Radford University. Many citizens, family members and the state police advocated with local and State representatives for the addition.

The Pulaski County School Board will get an update on the new middle school. These photos will be shown to them tonight of the site work that's been going on. According to the development group Skanska, negotiations are going on right now for the design. By mid-October they plan to award the contract for construction and get started by late October. They plan to be almost finished by July 2020. The total budget for the project is still $45 million dollars.

Christiansburg Police are hosting hurricane relief donation drive. You can drop off supplies today through Wednesday outside of the Christiansburg Walmart from noon to 9 p.m. The following donations are needed:

Toothbrushes

Full-size toothpastes

Feminine products

Full-size deodorants

15-16 oz. thin bottles of shampoo

Soap

Combs

Razors

Full-size bath towels

Washcloths

Cases of water

Pop-top, ready-to-eat foods

Nabs/crackers

Flashlights with batteries

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Disinfectant wipes

Alcohol/peroxide

Travel-size hand sanitizers

Tissues (purse packs)

Band-Aids

Rubber cleaning gloves

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will remember the first woman ever elected to the board. Lindsay West will be remembered tonight at the meeting. She died in February. She served for twelve years including stints as vice chair and chair and worked to improve town-county relationships. She also oversaw the renovation of the Lyric Theatre. A house reolution was passed earlier this year and will be part of the meeting tonight.

