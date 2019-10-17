What's News Today for Thursday, October 17, 2019

ROANOKE - There's a sentencing hearing for two men who killed a Henry County man last year. Dylan Day and Landon Handy were charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say the men went to Eric Adams' house in Axton in February 2018, shot and killed him and then took items from the house.

The Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force meets tonight for a public hearing at 7 in City Council Chambers.. The group is considering current practices to address gun violence, review alternatives that have been utilized in other communities, and make recommendations to City Council. This is the last meeting before the group's presentation to city council next month.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance meets this morning. The Salute to Manufacturing Breakfast guest speaker is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Appalachian Power, Chris Beam. The Alliance will also recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the region's manufacturers.

Blacksburg goes pink to fight breast cancer. Look for pink ribbons where businesses and restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales. One person will get a diamond in their cupcake! Pink happy hour is from 5 to 8 p.m.

Virginia Western Community College celebrates the Grand Opening of the college's new 72,000-square-foot STEM Facility. Students started using the building when the fall semester started.

Take the family to Carilion's Morningside Urban Farm for the Harvest Festival in Roanoke. The educational farm inspires a healthy lifestyle for the mind, body and soul. There will be hay rides, pumpkin decorating, face painting, food tastings, live music and more. Free food tickets are available upon registration while supplies last. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Restoration Housing is fixing up a home in southeast Roanoke on Dale Avenue. Its their fourth project, a circa 1893 home that once belonged to one of Roanoke's earliest mayors, Sylvester Siefert. The historic home has suffered decades of deferred maintenance and is in need of a restoration overhaul to bring it back to its original grandeur. There's a "Restoration Kick-Off" at 10:00 am to celebrate. This restoration effort will be one of the first projects to utilize historic tax credits in the newly nominated Belmont Historic District of Southeast Roanoke.

You can help local animals tonight at a flag football game in Rockbridge County. The SPCA Benefit is being put on by students. They ask you bring a bag of pet food or $5. The event starts at 6:00 PM. Pets that can be adopted will also be there tonight.

