What's News Today for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

ROANOKE -

The Salem Fair starts. It's open from 4 to 11 p.m. During the week and Noon to 11 p.m. On weekends. You'll find games, food and more in the parking lot of the Salem Civic Center. This is the 32nd year for the fair and a quarter of a million people are expected over the next couple of weeks. WSLS 10 night at the fair is Tuesday, July 9th. We're helping the homeless. If you bring two pairs of new socks you'll get a $20 wristband to ride the rides!

The Buchanan Community Carnival continues through Saturday. There's a midway where you will find family oriented Games, Rides and Food including the signature "Carnival Burgers," Petros, and, what they say are world famous Fries!

There's a birthday celebration for two men turning 90 years old. Dale Keen and Bill Hogan are both volunteers with Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity and have been for the past 24 years. They're being celebrated with a luncheon later today.

Get into the 4th of July spirit with fireworks tonight! There's an Independence Day Festival in Rocky Mount -- with Music, food, inflatables and family activities at the Franklin County High School football field. Fireworks will start after dark. It's all from 5 - 10:30 p.m.

In Pembroke, there's live music from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain Lake Lodge, with fireworks starting after dark. BBQ from 5:30 to 9. Dinner is $10 a plate.

Enjoy fireworks after the Pulaski Yankees game against the Elizabethton Twins.

Starting today at noon, VDOT will stop most highway work zones and open lanes on interstates and major roads in the Commonwealth for the July 4th holiday. The lanes will be open until noon Friday, when work will resume.

