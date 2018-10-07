Arrest made after woman killed, man injured in Evington shooting

A woman was killed and a man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Evington on Saturday, according to deputies.

The suspected shooter, 53-year-old Tony A. Kidd, is also being treated for life-threatening injuries at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Kidd is facing multiple charges for a series of crimes in Campbell County that occurred since Friday night, authorities said.

The incidents began after 9 p.m. on Friday, when Kidd was arrested for assault and battery at 96 Lucinda Drive in Evington, according to authorities.

Kidd was released on bond.

At 12:33 a.m. Saturday, deputies received a call about an individual trying to break into a Ford Expedition at 21 Lucinda Drive in Evington.

Deputies said they arrived and spoke with the homeowners, but didn’t find a suspect.

Late Saturday morning, deputies said they conducted a welfare check at 21 Lucinda Drive, where they found 69-year-old Robin L. Chenault dead and a 65-year-old man injured from gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Kidd was located in Lynchburg and was pursued by a Lynchburg police officer, according to deputies.

No other details on how Kidd was wounded were released.





