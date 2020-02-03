57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

57ºF

World

Unexploded WWII bomb sparks evacuation in London’s Soho

Tags: International
The Victoria Tower stands in Westminster, in London, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Britain has officially left the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The Victoria Tower stands in Westminster, in London, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Britain has officially left the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LONDON – Police have cordoned off one of the busiest areas of central London after what’s thought to be an unexploded World War II bomb was dug up at a construction site.

The Metropolitan Police force said “suspected World War II ordnance” was uncovered in Dean Street in Soho, an area packed with shops, restaurants, bars and offices.

An area covering several blocks of the tightly packed neighborhood was cordoned off while police assessed the device.

The German air force dropped thousands of bombs on the British capital during the war, killing tens of thousands of people. Bombs left over from the conflict are still occasionally uncovered during construction work.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.