Scotland's nationalist government set to be shy of majority

First Minister and SNP party leader Nicola Sturgeon celebrates after retaining her seat for Glasgow Southside at the count for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday May 7, 2021. On winning her seat in Glasgow, Nicola Sturgeon, said early results indicated that her party was on course to win its fourth straight election in Scotland but that the final outcome would not emerge until Saturday evening. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

LONDON – Scotland's governing Scottish National Party was poised Saturday to win its fourth straight parliamentary election, but the party's anticipated inability to secure a majority could complicate its ambition to hold another referendum on the country's independence from the U.K.

With 68 constituencies counted, the SNP had won 57 of the 129 seats in the Edinburgh-based Scottish Parliament and was on clear course to extend its dominance of Scottish politics.

However, because Scotland allocates some seats by a form of proportional representation, the party looks set to fall just short of the 65 seats it would need to have a majority. Based on the latest results, the BBC forecast that the SNP would end up with 63 seats.

The party's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, conceded as much late Saturday afternoon, saying it wasn't a big surprise given the electoral system in place in Scotland.

"I've always said a majority is a long-shot,” Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon said the immediate priority on her return to power would be steering Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic but that the legitimacy of an independence referendum remains, SNP majority or not. The Scottish Greens, who also back a referendum, were set to pick up parliament seats.

“It looks as if it is beyond any doubt that there will be a pro-independence majority in that Scottish Parliament, and by any normal standard of democracy that majority should have the commitments it made to the people of Scotland honored,” Sturgeon said.

In a September 2014 referendum, 55% of Scottish voters favored remaining part of the United Kingdom.

