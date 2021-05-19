Countdown begins to discover where Columbus came from

In this grab taken from video on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Inmaculada Aleman, Professor of Physical Anthropology measures a bone from the alleged remains of Christopher Columbus and family members, at Granada University in Granada, Spain. Was Christopher Columbus really from Genoa, in Italy? Or was he Spanish? A definitive answer to the question of where the famous explorer came from could be just five months away as international scientists on Wednesday launched an effort to read the DNA from his remains and identify his geographic origin. (AP)

MADRID – Was Christopher Columbus really from Genoa, in Italy? Or was he Spanish? Or, as some other theories have it, was he Portuguese or Croatian or even Polish?

A definitive answer to the question of where the famous explorer came from could be just five months away as international scientists on Wednesday launched an effort to read the DNA from his remains and identify his geographic origin.

Their findings are to be made public in October.

Knowledge of the 15th-century navigator’s early life is scant.

A major breakthrough in establishing a fuller profile of the man who died 515 years ago came after DNA tests in 2003 established that bones in a tomb in the cathedral of Seville were those of Columbus.

But after that discovery, the research team from Spain's University of Granada that is leading the Columbus research decided to halt its investigation. The reason: DNA technology at the time was neither accurate nor reliable and required a significant amount of genetic material.

After leaps in the sophistication of DNA testing in recent years, gene geography may now ascertain the rough area of a European person’s ancestry.

José Antonio Lorente, a professor of forensic medicine at Granada University, said there had been a “radical” improvement in DNA analysis, which now permits tests on very small fragments.