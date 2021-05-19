Ex-minister says Brazil leader didn't interfere on pandemic

Brazil's former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello adjusts his collar during his testimony before the Senate for an investigation of the government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO – A former health minister denied receiving any direct orders from President Jair Bolsonaro during his 10 months in the post, providing the first day of his Senate testimony Wednesday that analysts saw as an attempt to shield Brazil’s leader from any blame over the government’s pandemic response.

Eduardo Pazuello’s testimony to the Senate committee investigating the Bolsonaro administration’s handling of COVID-19 had been among the most widely anticipated. He was Brazil’s top health official from May 2020 to March 2021.

“The actions were all mine,” Pazuello said, adding that the president never “issued an order to do anything other than what I was doing.”

“The president told me and every minister several times: The person who discusses health issues is Minister Pazuello. So never, never -- and I will repeat -- not once was I called to get guidance from the president in a different way,” he said.

The comments appeared to contradict comments Pazuello made during a Oct. 22 live Facebook broadcast when, sitting beside Bolsonaro, the then-health minister said their relationship was simple. “One orders,” he said, pointing to Bolsonaro. “The other obeys,” he said, pointing to himself.

Pazuello’s time as health minister was the longest of the four who have served during the coronavirus pandemic. The active-duty army general had no prior public health experience, instead possessing a background in logistics. He left the post amid a surge in COVID-19 deaths and following a series of moves criticized by health experts.

Asked why he left the job, Pazuello had a short answer: “Mission accomplished.”

“If the mission was to protect the president, he fulfilled the mission,” political consultant Thomas Traumann said on Twitter.

