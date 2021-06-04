UK 'people's tribunal' hears claims China abused Uyghurs

Geoffrey Nice chairs the independent Uyghur Tribunal, at Church House, in London, Friday, June 4, 2021. In June 2020 Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress formally requested that Geoffrey Nice QC establish and chair an independent people's tribunal to investigate alleged atrocities and possible Genocide against the Uyghur people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON – A “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people constitute genocide opened in London on Friday, with witness alleging that inmates at detention camps for Uyghurs were routinely humiliated, tortured and abused.

Chairperson Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings.

The tribunal does not have U.K. government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China. But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group.

Nice, a British barrister who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and has worked with the International Criminal Court, said the forum would create “a permanent body of evidence and a record, if found, of crimes perpetrated.”

Ad

The tribunal is the latest attempt to hold China accountable for alleged rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim and ethnic Turkic minorities.

An estimated 1 million people or more — most of them Uyghurs — have been confined in re-education camps in China's western Xinjiang region in recent years, according to researchers. Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture, and separating children from incarcerated parents.

The first witness to testify on Friday, teacher Qelbinur Sidik, said guards routinely humiliated inmates at a camp for men in Xinjiang where she taught Mandarin-language classes in 2016.

“Guards in the camp did not treat the prisoners as human beings. They were treated less than dogs,” she said through an interpreter.

Ad