Lithuania says Belarus could be behind recent migrant influx

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, inside Lithuania's parliament in Vilnius, Lithuania. Lithuania has detained nine Iraqi asylum-seekers who had entered the Baltic country from Belarus, officials said Monday June 7, 2021, pointing a finger at Belarus for allegedly being involved in sending repeated groups of immigrants into Lithuania.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, FILE)

VILNIUS – Lithuania has detained nine Iraqi asylum-seekers who had entered the Baltic country from Belarus, officials said Monday, pointing a finger at Belarus for allegedly being involved in sending repeated groups of immigrants into Lithuania.

“It is obvious that a hybrid war is being waged against Lithuania, and illegal migration flows are one of the means,” Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said. Her country has voiced criticism of Belarus for its brutal crackdown following a presidential election there last year that the opposition says was rigged.

“Those flows of the illegal migrants who travel to Lithuania are not just random cases. These are well organized. There are flights from Baghdad and Istanbul to Minsk,” she said, referring to Iraqis who fly to the capital of Belarus.

Lithuania said Belarus border guards have been covering the tracks of the migrants, with Bilotaite saying it “shows that officials themselves might be cooperating.” She added that Lithuania's armed forces have been consulted in how to tackle the migration situation.

The two countries — both formerly part of the Soviet sphere — share a nearly 680-kilometer-long (420-mile) frontier that serves as the European Union’s external border.

On Monday, a member of the Seimas, Lithuania’s Parliament, traveled to the Belarus border. Lawmaker Laurynas Kasciunas said there is a direct link between certain international flights to Minsk and groups of immigrants trying to come to Lithuania.

”Migration waves correlate with them,” he said.

The latest group that entered Lithuania came Sunday. Last week, 52 migrants were detained by Lithuanian border officials. They are citizens of Iraq, Syria, Belarus and Russia and most sought asylum in the Baltic country.

