AP Interview: Tibet exile leader hopes to resume China talks

FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file photo, Penpa Tsering, the newly elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration, poses for a photograph after taking oath of office in Dharmsala, India. The new president of the Tibetan exile government said on Thursday, June 17, he will do his best to resume a dialogue with China after more than a decade, and that a visit by the Dalai Lama to Tibet could be the best step forward. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File)

DHARMSALA – The new president of the Tibetan exile government said on Thursday he will do his best to resume a dialogue with China after more than a decade, and that a visit by the Dalai Lama to Tibet could be the best step forward.

The Buddhist spiritual leader “has expressed his wish to go to Tibet to his birthplace, Lhasa and some other places depending on his physical condition,” Penpa Tsering said in an interview with The Associated Press. The Dalai Lama lives in the northern Indian town of Dharmsala, where the exile government is based.

Penpa Tsering, 53, said the Dalai Lama is eager to settle the China-Tibet dispute and he "will leave no stone unturned" to achieve that.

China doesn’t recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile and hasn’t held any talks with representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010. Beijing accuses the Buddhist leader of seeking to separate Tibet from China, which he denies. Penpa Tsering supports the Dalai Lama’s position.

Ad

Penpa Tsering, the former speaker of Tibet’s parliament-in-exile, was sworn in last month as president in Dharmsala, where the Dalai Lama has lived since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.

He said China should take “a middle-way approach” that would give autonomy to Tibetans allowing them to protect their culture and language, without full independence.

"That can bring some traction to the contacts or negotiations between the two sides," he said.

He strongly criticized China for restricting the Tibetan culture and language, which he said is the foundation of Tibetan Buddhism.

Ad