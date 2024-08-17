Fire breaks out at London's Somerset House, home to priceless works by Van Gogh, Cezanne

Smoke billows out from the roof of Somerset House in central London. Saturday Aug. 17, 2024, after a fire broke out the large neoclassical arts venue. (Shivansh Gupta/PA via AP)

LONDON – More than 125 firefighters worked to douse a fire Saturday at Somerset House, a large central London arts venue that contains priceless works by Monet, Cezanne and Van Gogh.

Heavy smoke and flames that could be seen coming from the roof around noon had died down a few hours later as firefighters poured water on it from the buckets on ladder trucks. It appeared from video footage that flames had burned a hole in the roof of the building located next to the River Thames.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the London Fire Brigade said.

Somerset House said staff and the public were safe and artworks were not in the area of the fire. The venue had been scheduled to host a breakdancing event.

“A fire was spotted at about midday in one corner of the west wing, the site was immediately evacuated and the London Fire Brigade called, who arrived very quickly," Jonathan Reekie, director of Somerset House Trust, said. “The west wing is mainly offices and back-of-house facilities, there are no artworks in that area.”

The fire was on the opposite side of the large complex from The Courtauld Gallery that features works such as Vincent Van Gogh's “Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear” and “The Descent From The Cross” by Peter Paul Rubens.

The neoclassical building was reconstructed nearly 250 years ago after the original Somerset House was demolished after being neglected.

The original palace was built in 1547 by Edward Seymour, Duke of Somerset, who was later executed at the Tower of London.

Queen Elizabeth I lived in the palace as a princess for five years before ascending to the throne.