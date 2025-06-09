Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands near a Palestinian flag after boarding the Madleen boat and before setting sail for Gaza along with activists of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departing from the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

JERUSALEM – A Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a post on X, it said the boat “is safely making its way to the shores of Israel.” The passengers “are expected to return to their home countries,” it added, without providing further details.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which had organized the voyage to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and protest Israel's blockade of the territory, said the activists had been “kidnapped by Israeli forces."

Thunberg, a climate campaigner, was among 12 activists aboard the Madleen, which set sail from Sicily a week ago.

Israel had vowed to enforce its longstanding naval blockade of the territory, which it says is needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms.