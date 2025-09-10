An activist flotilla on a mission to Gaza says it was attacked again in Tunisia

Ships that are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza are anchored off the coast of of Sidi Bou Sad in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Anis Mili)

TUNIS – An international activist flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza said Wednesday it was attacked for a second night in a row when a drone targeted one of its boats that was docked in Tunisian waters. No one was harmed.

The Global Sumud Flotilla shared CCTV footage showing people on board the group's British-flagged “Alma” shouting “fire” and pointing to the sky. Projectiles on fire fell on the deck, exploding and setting off a blaze.

“A drone came and dropped another incendiary device,” said Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian activist and flotilla spokesperson.

The group also posted a photo of a charred object covered in melted plastic, which they said was dropped by the drone, causing the fire. “Fortunately, it was contained with no structural damage to our boat, with no wounds to our team and we continue our mission to break the siege of Gaza,” Ávila added.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry described it as a ‘’premeditated act'' and said in a statement that an investigation was underway into who was behind it. It did elaborate.

The attack appeared similar to the one the night before on the Portuguese-flagged “Family” vessel.

Both the Alma and Family were motherships of the mission, providing support and provisions to smaller vessels and carrying the most high-profile members of the flotilla, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

“These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” the activists said.

Tunisian coastal police were seen alongside the flotilla boats off the port town of Sidi Bou Said on Wednesday. Tunisian authorities had earlier denied claims that the first attack had been caused by drones, adding they were investigating.

Crowds gathered Wednesday in the port to show support for the flotilla ahead of its departure. Local authorities in Sidi Bou Said said the flotilla’s departure was delayed because of weather conditions.

It was not the first time activists trying to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza have come under attack.

Another vessel said it was attacked by drones in May in international waters off Malta. An overland convoy traveling across North Africa also attempted to reach the border but was blocked by security forces aligned with Egypt in eastern Libya.

While drones were not seen in the footage shared by the flotilla, buzzing sounds consistent with the unmanned aircraft could be heard in some of the videos.

Flotilla participants have also reported seeing drones hovering over them ever since departing Barcelona on Sept. 1, including moments before the attacks. While falling short of providing concrete evidence, some activists blamed Israel, which has in the past intercepted other activist boats seeking to reach Gaza by sea.

"Israel has done this on other occasions, to send a drone to sabotage some of the flotilla’s boats. This has happened before,” Colau said Tuesday.

Israel has not responded to the accusations. It has previously dismissed the flotillas as publicity stunts, saying a blockade is necessary to prevent smuggling, particularly of weapons.

Israel's far-right Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has submitted a proposal to the Cabinet to classify the flotilla members as security prisoners, which could see them spend weeks in Israeli detention. He is also attempting to classify protesters in Israel demonstrating against the war under a similar designation, as “supporters of terror,” though both initiatives are unlikely to pass.

If the flotilla was to be intercepted by Israel again, its members would likely be deported within days, similar to the last time.

The Mediterranean Sea is one of the most surveilled bodies of water in the world with manned and unmanned military aircraft flying over it every day. Drone and munition experts have pointed out, however, that the attacks reported by the flotilla could have been launched from small commercial drones adapted for the occasion.

The flotilla of around 20 boats is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and had planned a stop in Tunis for other boats to join it.

Brito reported from Barcelona, Spain. Associated Press writer Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem contributed to this story.