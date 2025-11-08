Powerful tornado in Brazil kills 6 people and injures hundreds more

This photo provided by the Parana state government shows homes destroyed by a tornado in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Parana state, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Jonathan Campos/Parana Government via AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO – A powerful tornado in Brazil’s southern state of Parana killed six people and injured hundreds Friday night, state officials said Saturday. Dozens of homes were destroyed.

The tornado, which hit speeds of more than 250 kph (155 mph), prompted the government to declare an emergency in the affected region.

State officials in a statement said at least one person was missing hours after the tornado touched down. Five of the killed were adults and the sixth was a 14-year-old girl.

The government said that more than 750 people, including children and pregnant women, had received medical attention. Of those, at least 10 underwent surgery and nine remained in serious condition.

The tornado downed trees, overturned vehicles and lifted the roofs of several structures.

Gov. Carlos Massa Ratinho Jr. declared three days of mourning in the state of Parana to honor the dead. Five of the victims were from the municipality of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and one was from Guarapuava.

On social media, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims. Members of his Cabinet announced the dispatching of emergency assistance to the area.

Officials said that food, hygiene products, tarps, mattresses and several other items will be available to victims.