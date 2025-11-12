All 20 personnel on a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia died
ANKARA – Turkey’s defense minister said Wednesday all 20 personnel on a military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia have died.
The C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey when it crashed Tuesday in Georgia’s Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border.
