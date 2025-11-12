Skip to main content
World

All 20 personnel on a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia died

Associated Press

Debris is seen at a crash site of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) (Zurab Tsertsvadze, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANKARA – Turkey’s defense minister said Wednesday all 20 personnel on a military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia have died.

The C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey when it crashed Tuesday in Georgia’s Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border.

