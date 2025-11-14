Police in Paris wound knife-wielding man at Montparnasse train station

People board a high-speed train at the Montparnasse train station after a man wielding a knife at the station was shot and wounded by police, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – A man wielding a knife at the Montparnasse train station in Paris was shot and wounded by police on Friday, the city's prosecutor’s office said.

At least one shot was fired during the incident involving a man “known for domestic violence,” a statement said. It added that the man then apparently inflicted knife wounds on himself, and emergency services were called.

A 53-year-old bystander was hit in the foot by a gunshot and was also treated by emergency services, it said.

The authorities stressed that initial communications made no mention of terrorism being suspected as a motive.

The shooting came a day after the 10th anniversary of coordinated attacks in Paris in 2015 in which 132 people were killed.

French rail operator SNCF told The Associated Press that a security perimeter was set up “on a small part of the station” following the police intervention, causing slight traffic disruption.