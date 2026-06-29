Venezuela earthquake death toll grows: How you can help those impacted by the Venezuela earthquakes

Crews are scrambling to locate survivors after two powerful, back-to-back earthquakes shook the northern state of La Guaira, leaving utter devastation in its wake. At this time, the government is reporting 1,450 dead from the quakes, and thousands more have been reported missing.

In the face of the tragedy, help is needed for search and rescue efforts, emergency shelter for displaced families and emergency health care, followed by safe water and sanitation, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

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