Yunsong Zhao bond decision expected by a judge this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A judge is considering issuing bond for former Virginia Tech student Yunsong Zhao. In an Arlington immigration court, a judge heard the motion for bond hearing Thursday after felony gun charges were dismissed against Zhao just three days prior.

A Montgomery County judge dismissed a felony gun charge Monday against the 20-year-old, but he remains in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Zhao has been in custody for eight months while awaiting his trial. A judge in Arlington has taken the motion for bond under advisement and is expected to issue a written order on the matter sometime this week.

Zhao's future in the United States is unknown. Zhao's lawyers say he wants to remain in the United States and pursue a law degree.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.