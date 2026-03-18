Welcome to WTF: What’s the Forecast? This new newsletter will take you into some neat weather related topics, as well as some random commentary alongside it.

St. Paddy’s Day in Roanoke ended up being tied with 1976 for the second coldest St Paddy’s Day of all time at 38 degrees for the high temperature. That came following the powerful cold front that swept through Monday, bringing severe weather to most of the Mid-Atlantic.

After a series of days where weather the weather has been a complete rollercoaster, it appears that’s the case for the next few days as well, as we’re back on the ascent going into the weekend.

Warm

Warm

warm!

Warmer!

ICYMI- NWS Blacksburg confirmed a tornado occurred in Martinsville Monday

Path

Random Weather Term of the Week- ANTICYCLONE

An atmospheric anticyclonic circulation, a closed circulation. The wind in an anticyclone is in the clockwise direction in the Northern Hemisphere and counterclockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. . Because anticyclonic circulation and relative high atmospheric pressure usually coexist, the terms anticyclone and high are used interchangeably in common practice.

We’ll be back next week!