Round Town: pirates and carnivals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Pirate Days, Smith Mountain Lake

Head to Smith Mountain Lake for Pirate Days. There are a large number of events, including a Pirate Ball, Trivia Night, a Pirate Ship Parade and more. Pirate Days runs through Sunday.

50th anniversary Apollo 11 celebration

Radford University celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. The celebration will feature screenings of the planetarium show "Moon 2019," planetary-themed painting workshops, astronomy activities and more. It's 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pulaski Rib Event

Enjoy great food and music in Pulaski at the annual Rib event. Eat lots of food while enjoying music from a handful of bands. It's Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Jackson Park.

Lions Club Charity Carnival, Wytheville

The Wytheville Lions Club Charity Carnival continues this weekend. Enjoy the rides, food, games and more. It's tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but bring money for the rides and food.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.