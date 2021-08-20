This summer just might be the best time to invest in the Smith Mountain Lake region -- here’s why

Summertime is the best time to invest in Smith Mountain Lake, according to SVN Motleys Commercial.
The group wants to spread the news about a multi-property accelerated sale, with lakefront, commercial and residential properties located in the Smith Mountain Lake vicinity.
“These properties offer incredible development and investment opportunities and include a 5.16±-acre lakefront property, residential development opportunities, commercial acreage, and 12 individual lots that are ready to build on and will sell at or above $5,000 each,” Motleys said.
All properties will sell on Aug. 26.
View them and register to bid at motleys.com.