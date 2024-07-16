Local real estate company transforms Roanoke through community engagement

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When we think about the community we live in, many of us envision similar things, but most can agree: At the heart of a community is the people who live and work there.

A community can thrive when the people within it care -- not only with their words but with their actions. There are numerous people and organizations within the Roanoke area doing exactly that -- by volunteering their time, expertise and knowledge of the community in which they live and work. As such, many charities and nonprofits rely entirely on community commitment.

Leaders of MKB, REALTORS in Roanoke are grateful so many of their agents volunteer often and encourage involvement across the SWVA community.

As integral parts of each of their communities, real estate agents don’t just serve people seeking new homes, they are huge contributors of volunteerism. In fact, data from the National Association of REALTORS shows nearly 70% of all agents volunteer monthly. Furthermore, each spends an average of eight hours volunteering each month.

Because real estate agents live and breathe our neighborhoods and communities, they are not only able to use their professional expertise but also their knowledge of the area to lend a hand where it will make the biggest impact.

Community engagement with nonprofits

One way this very community has made a huge impact is through a recent fundraiser for Renovation Alliance, put on by MKB, REALTORS, through which nearly $131,000 was raised.

Renovation Alliance has been an integral part of the Roanoke Valley community since 1999, and its impact on the lives of low-income homeowners is profound. From critical home repairs to community engagement, the benefits of Renovation Alliance are far-reaching and transformative. Its goal is to keep the most vulnerable citizens of this community warm, safe and dry. Executing that goal means relying heavily on donations and volunteerism.

“Renovation Alliance serves so many families during a year, and we hosted this fundraiser for them because we know how important it is to age in place at home,” said Mary Dykstra, partner of MKB, REALTORS. “Roanoke has an older housing stock, and a lot of folks can become a prisoner in their home. Sometimes, homeowners don’t have the wheelchair ramps, accessibility or the money to put into them for general maintenance. Those, among many other things, are what Renovation Alliance does, and we support that not only financially, but on our workdays with them, as well.”

A home receives assistance from Renovation Alliance. (MKB, REALTORS)

One of the beautiful features of neighborhoods in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia is that they are often steeped with historical architecture. Because of their age and uniqueness, some lack features that are critically important for many seniors to be able to safely stay in their homes, such as wheelchair ramps or accessible bathrooms and kitchens.

Dykstra said the involvement of REALTORS with MKB extends well beyond mere financial support, as real estate agents actively engage in the physical repair work. She emphasized how important it is to them to provide the practical, hands-on contributions to improve the living conditions of the community, like helping to build out those features in and around the home that make it safer for those aging in place.

“Not only are we thought leaders on the business side of this, but we have practical hands working on the problem locally,” Dykstra said. “We invest sweat equity into the community, as well, fixing these houses for people who are living in unhealthy or non-accommodating conditions. It’s great work and we’re proud of it.”

Renovation Alliance isn’t the only way MKB, REALTORS and its agents give back to the community, there are numerous other charities they volunteer their time and efforts to -- and they encourage everyone in the community to join them in those efforts.

Agents provide support of many important local programs, a few of which are:

Habitat for Humanity . In addition to the Honk for Habitat vintage car show the group held on June 1 -- where they raised $4,000 -- agents work alongside Habitat homeowners to help them build homes with an affordable mortgage. . In addition to the Honk for Habitat vintage car show the group held on June 1 -- where they raised $4,000 -- agents work alongside Habitat homeowners to help them build homes with an affordable mortgage. Click here to learn how you can volunteer.

Angels of Assisi . This nonprofit is changing the role of animal shelters to include resources, programs and services that will benefit the pets in our communities and the people who love them. Agents contribute their time to the shelter and the Bow Wow Brunch held each year.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace . This organization is dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to families in need. Agents gather to build bunk beds for kids without a place to lay their head at night. . This organization is dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to families in need. Agents gather to build bunk beds for kids without a place to lay their head at night. Click here to learn how you can volunteer.

Feeding Southwest Virginia . This nonprofit aims to help those who experience food insecurities in the region. Agents dedicate many days per year to put together kitting food boxes for the cause. Approximately 104,000 neighbors are nourished each month with charitable food.

“This is where we are proud to say we not only lead with our heads, we lead with our hands in our market,” Dykstra. “We are involved in the neighborhoods and the housing and the yard work and the brickwork; our REALTORS touch everything that goes into the community.”

Homeowner Tammy Ward. (MKB, REALTORS.)

Importance of volunteering

MKB, REALTORS’ Community Action Team (CAT) coordinates and supports agents’ volunteer efforts and company charitable contributions in and around the Roanoke Valley. In 2023 (MKB’s 50th year in the business), the company’s “50 for 50″ campaign encouraged every agent to donate at least 50 hours of community service to local organizations. With 200 agents, that’s 10,000 hours.

Volunteering fosters a sense of unity, compassion and civic responsibility. By giving time and skills to support local causes, anyone can directly contribute to the well-being of their neighbors and the overall vibrancy of the community. Volunteering also provides an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, gain valuable experience and make a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Dykstra said MKB will continue to share a commitment with nonprofits and charities across the region to provide neighbors with the things that matter most, and they encourage everyone within the community to join them.

“I just want to see more of what we’re doing,” said co-founder Chan Bolling. “You always want to expand, but I can tell you, the character of the agents we have -- these people are sharp and smart and ambitious. And we’re givers.”

To learn more about MKB, REALTORS, click or tap here.

In line with its extensive community involvement, MKB is also a sponsor of WSLS’s Blue Ridge Games. The games are a way to bring the Olympics to our neck of the woods. It will consist of interactive outdoor activities that span across all five of our zones. With it, you’ll have a chance to immerse yourself in the hobbies you love most. Each time you take on an adventure, you’ll earn points towards winning prizes.

Click here to learn more.