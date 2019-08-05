1st & 10 Camp Tour: Christiansburg

ROANOKE, Va. - The 1st & 10 Camp Tour rolls into the New River Valley for a check on Christiansburg -- a program that's trying to get back on track and one that's poised to make noise in 2019.



The Blue Demons enter year three under head coach Alex Wilkins. They lost a few key players to last year's senior squad, but are excited for the experienced group that returns to the field. That includes junior quarterback MJ Hunter and running back Maston Stanley. In an effort to improve the drive and "want to" attitude, former head coach Tim Cromer has returned to the sidelines to help with the offense this year, which has the players excited for what lies ahead.

"He's like a second dad to us. He brings us all together, cheers us up when we're down and like a second dad to us. He brings excitement and a lot of joy," quarterback MJ Hunter said.

"We're just building our program up and I think this year is the year that we all come together and build our trust with each other," running back Maston Stanley said.

"You just try to find something to hone and get better at every year and I feel like every coach has done that and every player and position group has done that," Wilkins said.

"So, we feel really good about the way things are going and our seniors have done a great job of making things their own," Wilkins said.

Christiansburg opens the season at Northside on Aug. 23.

