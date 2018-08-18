1st and 10 Camp Tour: Jefferson Forest

FOREST, Va. - The 1st and 10 Camp Tour drops in on Jefferson Forest, coming off their first postseason appearance since 2010.

JF coach Bob Christmas is entering his 44th year of coaching this season. The injury bug bit the team early and often in 2017, leaving six starters on the sideline. The Cavaliers expect to be consistent with solid offensive skill set and a new defensive scheme. They return top running back Jacob Hackworth among others. The team took a trip down to Georgia for a scrimmage last week and are healthy and eager to have a good 2018 season.

"Young men that were sophomores last year, some of them got hurt and wasn't able to finish the year. But they did get some experience and they're back now as juniors and and we're a big junior team and we got some key seniors," said Christmas.

Running back Jacob Hackworth added, "Oh yeah, all of us are back to 100 percent. Taking one game at a time and hopefully (we'll) get the ring."

Now with restored health, the Cavaliers feel like this will be their year.

"I think we're feeling really good this year and this year, I believe, it's going to be the year for us," said lineman Aubrey Franklin.

"To keep up the momentum -- going from game to game, and going into games, coming out of games, finishing strong in games -- I think that'll help us this year," Franklin said.

Jefferson Forest opens the season against Staunton River.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.