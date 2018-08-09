1st and 10 Camp Tour: Magna Vista

RIDGEWAY, Va. - The 1st and 10 camp tour visits the Warriors of Magna Vista, where there's never a shortage of talent.

Magna Vista is coming off an 8-4 season under head coach Joe Favero, before being tripped up in the second round of the playoffs.

This year there's a quarterback competition, with Akira Greenfield out for the season. The Warriors are hoping to be more explosive on offense and they admit although they aren't as big as in years past, speed will be a factor.

"We didn't create a lot of big plays last year. It was down for our offense so you know some of that is individual ability and some of that is just missing opportunities. We missed some opportunities that we want to get back after evaluating film," said Favero.

"These guys are really quick and like I said, as far as attitude, it's just so much better. Everybody's willing to put the team before themselves and nobody is all about themselves. They just focus on what they can do to make everybody else better," said Warriors center Lance David.

"I mean, you just got to practice everyday, got to get better in practice, you have a good coach and coach is going to get us right," said Warriors defensive back Josh Penn.

Magna Vista opens its season at Dan River August 24th.



