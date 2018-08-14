1st and 10 Camp Tour: Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON, Va. - The 1st and 10 Camp Tour brings us to Rockbridge County, where the Wildcats are coming off a playoff appearance in 2017.

The team went 6-5, claiming its first winning season since 2012. Rockbridge had a solid senior class a season ago, led by quarterback Ben Rhodenizer. Although they lose some solid playmakers, the Wildcats feel like the foundation has been laid for the young group ahead. Coach Mark Poston has helped instill a sense of purpose and a 'no fear' mentality in the Wildcats.

"We kind of went back to a lot of our old stuff that we used to do at East Montgomery and just say we're going to let it rip and that's who we are, and quit trying to be something that we are not. And that has kind of taken care of itself," said Poston.

"I think we just got tired of it. I mean, we have so many teams under us that didn't have the feeling that we have of winning, we finally saw in ourselves like we have to do something. We're tired of losing, so we got in the weight room every day and we were just ready," said linebacker and running back Chase Cook.

"I think it's good that we had a bunch of young guys last year so now we all know how to win how to practice how to drill and things like that and we can continue that even further this year," said wide receiver and defensive back Andy Schmidt.

"Well I mean last year our defense was pretty well you know we have a bunch of shoes to fill but with our young team that we have I think they have a lot to bring to the table speaking on defense and offense essentially," said wide receiver and defensive end Derek Carter.

Rockbridge opens the season at home against rival Parry McCluer August 24th.

