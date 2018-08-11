Heritage ready to reload for the 2018 campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The 1st and 10 Camp Tour rolls into the Hill City for a stop at perennial power Heritage. The Pioneers look to bounce back after coming up short in last year's Class 3 title game.

Coach Brad Bradley's squad returns confident in building more success in 2018, led by senior quarterback Jabari Blake. Despite losing standout running back Elijah Davis, the Pioneers are still loaded with a host of wide receivers and experience on their side. Heritage averaged 48 points a season ago and the defense served up two shutouts. Now, the goal is to put it all together and get back to Williamsburg in December.

"You know, we probably have the highest weight room attendance percentage in history since I've been here in seven years," said head coach Brad Bradley.

"Some of the things they've done for community services kind of exceeded what we've had in the past, or expectations in the past, and their work ethic is just unbelievable and this is the type of group that maintains themselves."

Senior Darius Randolph plays on both the offensive and defensive lines. In regards to expectations, he said, "Expectations are still the same this year. They're probably even higher this year. you know? We know we got a lot to do to get back and we know what it takes to get back."

Blake said this season comes down to not one player but rather a collective effort.

"We're all together. We're not depending on one player. We're all together and fight together and we stick by each other's side. We play each play for each other," said Blake.

Heritage opens the season Aug. 24 at home against William Fleming.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.