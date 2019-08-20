Hidden Valley loaded with experience for 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Scott Weaver's Titans were 3-8 a year ago, including a first round playoff loss to Abingdon. But this very well could be the year Hidden Valley returns to the elite in the Class 3 ranks.



17 starters return for Hidden Valley. 9 on defense and 8 on offense. Coach Weaver says the work the team has already put in before fall camp has them on the right track.

"Just one of those things where as kids get older and they mature and you get to bring them back there's more of a focus on how important everything outside of August to December is. I think it's really started to click with this group of kids. We have a program here that that's done well, and we know that when you get to November the physicality's got it come through so that's what we preach and that's what we're looking for," Weaver said.

The Titans open by hosting Patrick Henry in a game they lost by a single point in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.