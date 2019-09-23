Hilltoppers' Kendrick shines, grabs week four honors

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Black and Blue Bowl is not something to be trifled with. They have a medical box as the trophy for the annual E.C. Glass vs Jefferson Forest collision.



E.C. Glass senior quarterback DreSean Kendrick delivered the 'gridiron trauma' multiple times in this one. He rushing for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 175 more yards and two more scores. His touchdown runs were 19, 66 and 6 yards.

The Hilltoppers handled rival Jefferson Forest 59-21 to remain undefeated.

DreSean's explosive capabilities were unleashed to the tune of a combined for 351 yards of offense and 5 touchdowns.

E.C. Glass moves to 3-0 on the young season.

DreSean Kendrick is the week four 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

