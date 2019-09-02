Titans quarterback captures Week one Player of the Week honors

ROANOKE, Va. - The Titans opened the 2019 season facing a team that hadn't beaten in a decade.

Hidden Valley's senior quarterback Grayson Carroll did his part in ending a 10-year losing streak to Patrick Henry.

The Titans signal caller connected on 5 touchdown passes on 15 of 26 through the air in leading his team to a 42-35 thriller over the Patriots. Carroll tallied 186 yards through the air with TD passes of 16, 4, 6, 25 and 33 yards.

His efforts helped coach Scott Weaver's team get off on the right foot in breaking the losing streak. Carroll is one of the Hidden Valley team captains for 2019, and as such the Titans senior quarterback Grayson Carroll is the 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

