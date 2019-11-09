Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking at more than 100 games tonight, we are able to look ahead and predict how the playoffs will shape up for the 2019 season.
While VHSL's matchups will likely be posted Saturday, here's our region-by-region breakdown of what we think will happen.
Region 6A
- Oscar Smith
- Ocean Lakes
- Thomas Dale
- Landstown
- Franklin County
- Grassfield
- Cosby
- Western Branch
Region 5D
- Mountain View
- North Stafford
- Patrick Henry
- Harrisonburg
- William Fleming
- Albemarle
- Brooke Point
- Stafford
Region 4D
- Salem
- E.C. Glass
- Pulaski County
- Halifax County
- G.W. Danville
- Blacksburg
- Jefferson Forest
- Amherst County
Region 3C
- Heritage
- Spotswood
- Rockbridge County
- Liberty Christian Academy
- Turner Ashby
- Brookville
- Fluvanna County
- Western Albemarle
Region 3D
- Lord Botetourt
- Northside
- Magna Vista
- Hidden Valley
- Bassett
- Christiansburg
- Abingdon
- William Byrd
Region 2C
- Appomattox County
- Radford
- Gretna
- Glenvar
- Floyd County
- Dan River
- Patrick County
- Chatham
Region 1B
- Riverheads
- Sussex Central
- William Campbell
- Central (Lunenburg)
- Franklin
- Altavista
- Surry
- Rappahannock County
Region 1C
- Galax
- Narrows
- George Wythe
- Covington
- Auburn
- Parry McCluer
- Grayson County
- Eastern Montgomery
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.