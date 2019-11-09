Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking at more than 100 games tonight, we are able to look ahead and predict how the playoffs will shape up for the 2019 season.

While VHSL's matchups will likely be posted Saturday, here's our region-by-region breakdown of what we think will happen.

Region 6A

Oscar Smith Ocean Lakes Thomas Dale Landstown Franklin County Grassfield Cosby Western Branch

Region 5D

Mountain View North Stafford Patrick Henry Harrisonburg William Fleming Albemarle Brooke Point Stafford

Region 4D

Salem E.C. Glass Pulaski County Halifax County G.W. Danville Blacksburg Jefferson Forest Amherst County

Region 3C

Heritage Spotswood Rockbridge County Liberty Christian Academy Turner Ashby Brookville Fluvanna County Western Albemarle

Region 3D

Lord Botetourt Northside Magna Vista Hidden Valley Bassett Christiansburg Abingdon William Byrd

Region 2C

Appomattox County Radford Gretna Glenvar Floyd County Dan River Patrick County Chatham

Region 1B

Riverheads Sussex Central William Campbell Central (Lunenburg) Franklin Altavista Surry Rappahannock County

Region 1C

Galax Narrows George Wythe Covington Auburn Parry McCluer Grayson County Eastern Montgomery

