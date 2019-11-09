1st and 10

Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2019

We've crunched the numbers, here's how we think this will shake out

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking at more than 100 games tonight, we are able to look ahead and predict how the playoffs will shape up for the 2019 season.

While VHSL's matchups will likely be posted Saturday, here's our region-by-region breakdown of what we think will happen.

Region 6A

  1. Oscar Smith
  2. Ocean Lakes
  3. Thomas Dale
  4. Landstown
  5. Franklin County
  6. Grassfield
  7. Cosby
  8. Western Branch

Region 5D

  1. Mountain View
  2. North Stafford
  3. Patrick Henry
  4. Harrisonburg
  5. William Fleming
  6. Albemarle
  7. Brooke Point
  8. Stafford

Region 4D

  1. Salem
  2. E.C. Glass
  3. Pulaski County
  4. Halifax County
  5. G.W. Danville
  6. Blacksburg
  7. Jefferson Forest
  8. Amherst County

Region 3C

  1. Heritage
  2. Spotswood
  3. Rockbridge County
  4. Liberty Christian Academy
  5. Turner Ashby
  6. Brookville
  7. Fluvanna County
  8. Western Albemarle

Region 3D

  1. Lord Botetourt
  2. Northside
  3. Magna Vista
  4. Hidden Valley
  5. Bassett
  6. Christiansburg
  7. Abingdon
  8. William Byrd

Region 2C

  1. Appomattox County
  2. Radford
  3. Gretna
  4. Glenvar
  5. Floyd County
  6. Dan River
  7. Patrick County
  8. Chatham

Region 1B

  1. Riverheads
  2. Sussex Central
  3. William Campbell
  4. Central (Lunenburg)
  5. Franklin
  6. Altavista
  7. Surry
  8. Rappahannock County

Region 1C

  1. Galax
  2. Narrows
  3. George Wythe
  4. Covington
  5. Auburn
  6. Parry McCluer
  7. Grayson County
  8. Eastern Montgomery

 

