William Fleming stressing accountability in 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - The Colonels of William Fleming enter year two under head coach Jamar Lovelace. The William Fleming staff is emphasizing accountability on and off the field. Fleming was young a year ago,

and that should pay dividends with the added experience on the field this season.

Fleming returns 7 starters on offense and 6 on defense. The Colonels are confident that the new attitude will produce results on and off the field.

"We're looking to do things a lot better this year. We spent a lot of time in the off season really molding our guys how we really wanted them. Getting a more committed team, a team that's more accountable. Our team GPA is about a 3.0 right now so we're hoping that a smarter team will be a better, more disciplined football team," Lovelace said.

"Everybody works hard and if you don't work hard, you're off the team. That's just how it is. So everyday we come working hard with high energy and that's what we say almost every break high energy, Colonels quarterback Deaquan Nichols said.

"It's like our coach says, it's all mental things. Mental reps you have to think about what you're going to do and wake up saying I'm going to beat this team and that's what he showed us," Colonels defensive end Tyriq Poindexter says.

The Colonels open the season at home against Harrisonburg on August 30.

