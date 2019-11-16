Auburn travels north, gets first playoff win since 2014
Eagles advance to play Galax in the Region 1C Semifinals
COVINGTON, Va. – Auburn held Covington scoreless until the third quarter en route to a 44-12 victory.
On Friday night, the No. 5 Eagles defeated No. 4 Covington in this Region 2C matchup.
Now, Auburn will travel to No. 1 Galax next week.
