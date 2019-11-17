35ºF

Sports

North Cross wins first state title since 2011

Raiders defeat Blue Ridge 42-6

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: 1st and 10, Raiders, VISAA, State Title, North Cross

Roanoke County – North Cross defeats Blue Ridge 42-6 to capture its first state title since 2011.

Eric Johnson

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

John Appicello

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

