Roanoke College wins Cregger Invitational 86-54 over Stockton
Tripp Greene scored 22 points, Kasey Draper dropped 18
SALEM, Va. – How it Happened
- Roanoke led 11-10 just over eight minutes into the game when the Maroons would use a 23-4 run which saw them take a 34-14 lead following a Tripp Greene three-pointer with five minutes to play.
- A Jordan Taylor three-pointer would pull Stockton to within 14 at 34-20 with 2:37 to play, but RC scored eight of the final 12 points to take a 42-24 advantage at halftime.
- RC opened up the second-half with a 13-4 spurt and pushed its lead to 27 after a Brayden Gault bucket five minutes in.
- The Maroons would close out the final five minutes of the contest with a 16-2 run that stretched the lead to as many as 32 in the final minute of play.
- Greene, named to the All-Tournament team, led all scorers with 22 points as he knocked down six three-pointers. Kasey Draper had 18 points, while Joe Mikalauskas had eight for the Maroons. Tournament MVP Nick Price had seven assists to go along with five points.
- RC turned 15 Stockton turnovers into 28 points and the 54 points for the Ospreys ties a season low.
- Stockton got 13 points from all-tournament selection DJ Campbell and 12 points from fellow All-Tournament choice Kyion Flanders.
- Roanoke converted 24-of-62 (38.7%) shots from the floor and the Maroons were 29-of-36 from the foul line.
Up Next: Roanoke will return to ODAC play on Saturday when it heads to Eastern Mennonite for a 2:00 p.m. game.
