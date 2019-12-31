Roanoke College wins Cregger Invitational 86-54 over Stockton

SALEM, Va. – How it Happened

Roanoke led 11-10 just over eight minutes into the game when the Maroons would use a 23-4 run which saw them take a 34-14 lead following a Tripp Greene three-pointer with five minutes to play.

A Jordan Taylor three-pointer would pull Stockton to within 14 at 34-20 with 2:37 to play, but RC scored eight of the final 12 points to take a 42-24 advantage at halftime.

RC opened up the second-half with a 13-4 spurt and pushed its lead to 27 after a Brayden Gault bucket five minutes in.

The Maroons would close out the final five minutes of the contest with a 16-2 run that stretched the lead to as many as 32 in the final minute of play.

Greene, named to the All-Tournament team, led all scorers with 22 points as he knocked down six three-pointers. Kasey Draper had 18 points, while Joe Mikalauskas had eight for the Maroons. Tournament MVP Nick Price had seven assists to go along with five points.

RC turned 15 Stockton turnovers into 28 points and the 54 points for the Ospreys ties a season low.

Stockton got 13 points from all-tournament selection DJ Campbell and 12 points from fellow All-Tournament choice Kyion Flanders.