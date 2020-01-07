Braxton Key returning to form for UVA Cavaliers

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers have certainly had a boost of offensive production of late, including Saturday, as they won their third consecutive match up against Virginia Tech. Braxton Key has proven to play a huge role in their success. He notched a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Hokies and seems to be returning to form.

As Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett said at the start of the season, when healthy, Key is one of their most physical players and is a challenge to guard. The 6-foot-8 senior is recovering from a broken wrist he suffered back in November and the Cavaliers lacked firepower on offense when he played limited minutes. But he was clearly effective on Saturday, thanks in large part to wearing a stint and not a full cast.

“I felt really comfortable today (Saturday). It’s a lot lighter, I have more access to my palms so catching the ball and shooting feels a lot better. With the cast it feels like a little ball so catching and layups was more difficult with my left. I felt more comfortable with less padding, less tape it felt great,” Key said.

In the nine games he’s played in, Key is averaging just under 10 points, 7 rebounds per game and shooting 50 percent from the field.