Stephens, Gilkeson carry VMI over The Citadel 88-79
Garrett Gilkeson scored 16 points as VMI notched its first SOCON win of the season.
LEXINGTON, Va. – Jake Stephens had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets ended their seven-game losing streak, topping The Citadel 88-79. Garrett Gilkeson added 16 points for the Keydets. Myles Lewis chipped in 12, Sean Conway scored 12 and Greg Parham had 10. Kaiden Rice led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
