Rural Retreat, Christiansburg earn state silver at wrestling championships

Salem, Va. – Southwest Virginia’s top team contender in the class 1 ranks remains Rural Retreat. The Indians produced three champions to finish second overall to perennial power Grundy, while George Wythe’s 126-pounder Sebastian Lamrouex completed the rare 4-peat of individual titles.

“Finishing it all, it’s a giant weight off my shoulders. I was just so excited, I’m so happy I finally got the four that I’ve been dreaming of doing for the last 15 years. I’ve been wanting this for a long time,” Lamrouex said.

In class 2 we are witnessing the evolution of a contender at James River. The Knights Mason Stewart won the 138-pound crown with a 5-2 decision, to help his father’s team to a program best--third place team finish.

“Yeah I’m excited the foundation is laid out if we continue to cultivate are you out of our middle schools and other areas we should have a stable program to stay around for a while," head coach Bobby Stewart said.

.I"I feel like most of the people on my team know what to do next year, we’re gonna bring it next year. I think they know what they need to do now, because most of them came close, in the semis taking really close losses. I think they’re going to know how to overcome that and get in the finals next year," Mason Stewart explained.

And in class 3 New Kent remains the 'big dawg’, handling Christiansburg for the second straight year. The Blue Demons won this head to head battle with the Trojans at 120, when Brandon Crowder racked up a 3-0 decision win. But the Blue Demons crowned just two champions and finished 19 points back for state silver.

Yeah they’ve got a strong team and they’re young and we just got up and I’ll make the off-season count," Warden said.

The new kids on the block, New Kent, crowned five champs and had two runner-ups in winning the title.

Here are the top five teams in each VHSL Class of wrestling.

Class 1:

1. Grundy 230.5, 2. Rural Retreat 202, 3. Riverheads 174, 4. Grayson Co. 155. 5. Mathews 110.5

Class 2:

1. Poquoson 140, 2. Strasburg 106.5, 3. James River 104, 4. Glenvar 90, 5. Lebanon 84.

Class 3:

1. New Kent 235.5, 2. Christiansburg 216, 3. Skyline 162, 4. Brentsville District 151, 5. Brookville 94.