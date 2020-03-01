Roanoke Women fall in ODAC tournament semifinal

SALEM, Va. – Saturday’s ODAC tournament semifinals proved to be competitive matchups. On the women’s side, Roanoke College and Guilford College were back and forth in the final quarter before the Quakers could pull away for the 66-61 victory. Randolph-Macon will be Guilford’s opponent in Sunday’s Championship, after defeating top-seed Emory & Henry.

On the men’s side, Roanoke College had a chance to take the lead with just seconds remaining. But a missed shot led to a 60-59 Randolph-Macon victory. The Yellow Jackets will play Virginia Wesleyan in the championship, after the Marlins defeated the Hornets of Lynchburg.