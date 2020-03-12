VHSL canceling some state championship basketball games, naming co-champions

RICHMOND, Va. – This year, there will be a few more basketball state champions than normal.

VHSL, Virginia’s governing body of high school sports, announced Thursday that Friday and Saturday’s state championship games are canceled due to coronavirus fears.

“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. "“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”