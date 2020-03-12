VHSL canceling some state championship basketball games, naming co-champions
Teams in Class 1 and Class 2 will still play their games on Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. – This year, there will be a few more basketball state champions than normal.
VHSL, Virginia’s governing body of high school sports, announced Thursday that Friday and Saturday’s state championship games are canceled due to coronavirus fears.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. "“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
- Class 1
- Boys - Auburn vs. Mathews at Siegal Center (VCU) at 8 p.m. on March 12
- Girls - Honaker vs. Surry County at Siegal Center (VCU) at 6 p.m. on March 12
- Class 2
- Boys - Gate City vs. John Marshall at Siegal Center (VCU) at 2:30 p.m. on March 12
- Girls - Gate City vs. Luray at Siegal Center (VCU) at 12:30 p.m. on March 12
- Class 3
- Boys Champions - Lakeland and Cave Spring
- Girls Champions - Spotswood and Lord Botetourt
- Class 4
- Boys Champions - King’s Fork and Woodrow Wilson
- Girls Champions - Hampton and Monacan
- Class 5
- Boys Champions - Green Run and Norview
- Girls Champions - Princess Anne and Highland Springs
- Class 6
- Boys Champions - South County and Centreville
- Girls Champions - James Madison and Thomas Edison
