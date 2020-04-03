Daniels donates to Roanoke City Schools

Roanoke, Va. – Roanoke native and current Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels has donated 3-thousand dollars to help Roanoke City Schools feed children on weekends.

Roanoke City Schools tweeted out a thank you to the William Fleming grad on Thursday.

The 6-year NBA pro’s trek to pro basketball started at William Fleming, then took him to VCU.

He broke into the league with Houston, and has had stints with Minnesota, Charlotte, Memphis, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers and now Denver.